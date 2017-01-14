× 3 arrested for allegedly robbing east side CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they robbed a CVS on the east side.

Police were called to the robbery at the pharmacy in the 4100 block of East 10th Street around 7 p.m. While on the way, an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3200 block of North Emerson Ave. When the officer stopped the vehicle, three suspects fled.

The responding officer was able to apprehend one of the suspects. Assisting officers caught the other two men.

Robbery detectives arrived and determined that the men, identified as 24-year-old Dale Daryl, 21-year-old Anthony Griffin and 25-year-old Tonio Breaziel, were all involved in the robbery.

During a search of the suspect vehicle, a large paper bag full of pills and pill bottles was recovered.

Daryl and Griffin were transported to IMPD’s robbery office, where they were interviewed. There, police say Griffin confessed the three suspects had participated in the robbery as well as an attempted robbery at the Walgreens at 38th and Post.

Breaziel was transported to Eskenazi Hospital due to complaint of pain. There, he spoke to an officer and reportedly admitted to driving the getaway vehicle.

All three suspects were arrested and are preliminarily charged with robbery and fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics or illegal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262.TIPS (8477).