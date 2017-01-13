× “Safety over schedule”: IndyGo’s Winter Weather protocol

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyGo is readying its fleet and staff for the impending winter storm which may affect bus travel and wait times as it moves through Central Indiana.

When the winter weather worsens and roads become icy, IndyGo takes extra precautions including increasing staff, preparing additional vehicles, and calling in extra Transportation Supervisors to monitor service.

“Safety over schedule,” stated Transportation Supervisor Lynn Cooper, “That’s what we train our Operators to remember.” Operators are regularly prepped to practice safe driving by reducing speed, increasing following distance, and encouraging passengers to sit while riding as the floors can become slippery.

While these extra safety measures coupled with the hazardous road conditions will likely cause delays, IndyGo’s top priority is the safety of passengers, Operators, pedestrians, and other drivers on the road.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to:

Wear warm, highly visible clothing to easily be spotted at a bus stop.

Contact IndyGo Customer Service at 317.635.3344 for detour and delay information.

Text the number “25370” with the word “Arrivals” and the “5-digit bus stop ID” for real-time arrival information.

Allow for extra travel time to and from your destination.

Use caution and watch your footing as snow and ice can make sidewalks, steps, and bus floors slippery.

Hold onto the railing when boarding and exiting the bus.

Additionally, IndyGo encourages business owners and residents to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice to make walking to bus stops safe for all pedestrians.