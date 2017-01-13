Palmer’s Candies, Hy-Vee recall long list of products over salmonella concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Palmer Candy Company and Hy-Vee, Inc. are recalling dozens of candy products over salmonella concerns.

The potential for contamination was brought to the companies’ attention after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes selected products produced between Oct. 20, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company and Hy-Vee, Inc. to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging.

Consumers are urged to throw out recalled items or return them to the store for a refund.

No one has reported getting sick from these products, but exposure to salmonella can result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. It is especially problematic for the elderly, infants, and those with compromised immune systems, for example due to chemotherapy. However, most people who are exposed to the bacteria recover, even without treatment.

Below is the product description, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each Palmer Candy item being recalled.

palmer-candy

Below is the product description, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each PHy-Vee, Inc. item being recalled.

hy-vee-candy

