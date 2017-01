× Juvenile accused of making online threats directed at Emerich Manual High School arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A juvenile has been arrested after online threats were directed at Emerich Manual High School.

IMPD received a report from the school about the threats on Thursday. They tracked the threats to a juvenile, who was arrested following an investigation.

At this point in time, no further information about the student is available. We will update this story when we receive more information.