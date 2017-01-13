Indianapolis man taken into custody after pursuit ends in Putnam County

Posted 9:21 pm, January 13, 2017, by
police

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind.– Police say a 19-year-old Indianapolis man is in custody after a police pursuit.

Around 5 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers from Indianapolis and Putnamville were assisting IMPD officers with a vehicle pursuit that entered the Putnamville District westbound on I-70 from the Indianapolis area.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Dodge Journey exited onto U.S. 231 and went northbound before a quick U-turn to the southbound lanes. While doing the U-turn, the suspect hit and Indiana State Police vehicle.

The suspect continued southbound and then voluntarily stopped at a convenience store at U.S. 231 and County Road 900 South. He was arrested without further incident.

After the man was taken into custody, he was examined by Putnam County Operation Life paramedics for complaint of back pain from the crash and released to law enforcement. Immediately following the examination, the suspect was transported back for more investigation from IMPD.

At this time, the suspect is not facing any charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s