Hit-and-run at I-465 and Pendleton Pike leaves pedestrian in critical condition

January 13, 2017
Scene of the hit-and-run.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run Friday night in near Lawrence.

Officers responded to the scene at Pendleton Pike and I-465 around 7 p.m. on a report of an accident with injury.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a car and is in critical condition at Methodist. The driver fled the scene in what is believed to be a black vehicle.

The driver may have gone north on I-465.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

