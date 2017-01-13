Hendricks County authorities search for man who skimmed credit card, purchased thousands of dollars in items

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks County authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying a black male wanted for theft and fraud.

On December 6, 2016, the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card was skimmed at an unknown location.

The following day, a black male used a cloned card to charge thousands of dollars of merchandise from Speedway Gas Stations, O’Reilleys Auto Parts, and several other businesses in Marion County.

If you recognize this man or have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.