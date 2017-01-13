× Feds: Indiana man wanted in molestation case avoided capture for nearly 2 decades, lived under an assumed name

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – For nearly two decades, Charles Hollin evaded the long arm of the law.

That all changed this week. Federal prosecutors arrested Hollin in Salem, Ore., in connection with a 1999 child molestation case in Jackson County, Indiana. He’d been living in Oregon under an assumed name.

4 Fast Facts Indiana man arrested in Oregon, where he lived under an assumed name

He’s been on the run since a 1999 child molestation case

Authorities said he told coworkers that he could become someone else

He’ll be brought back to Indiana to face charges

Hollin, 61, faces federal charges of unlawful flight and identity theft as he tried to avoid prosecution for a 1999 case in which he’s accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Jackson County.

He’ll be transported back to Indiana to face charges in the case.

In January 1999, a 10-year-old girl was outside a local girl’s club in Seymour when Hollin approached her and asked her to help him retrieve his keys after he said he’d locked himself out of his car.

When they approached the car, Hollin put his hand over her mouth and ordered her at knifepoint to get inside. He drove to a secluded area of Jackson County and molested her, prosecutors say, then told her to get out of the car.

A driver who was passing by found the girl alone and naked.

Forensic evidence from the scene and evidence recovered from car, which was later found, pointed to Hollin as a suspect. In 2000, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of felony confinement with a deadly weapon and three counts of child molestation against him.

However, Hollin was nowhere to be found. Authorities learned he’d left central Indiana to avoid prosecution. They later found out that Hollin claimed to have an assortment of fake hair pieces and mustaches to disguise himself. He allegedly told a coworker, “If you want to, and know how, you can become someone else, just like that, real easy.”

In 2007, a federal warrant was issued for Hollin’s arrest unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, and until 2016, he evaded law enforcement.

In December 2016, the FBI used Facial Analysis, Comparison and Evaluation (FACE) services to determine that Hollin may be living in Salem, Ore., under the assumed name of Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Fayette County, Ky., in 1975.

FBI agents apprehended Hollin at work in Oregon earlier this week. He faces up to 8 years for the federal charges of unlawful flight. If convicted of molestation charges in Jackson County, he could face decades in prison.