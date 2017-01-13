× Father involved in January Amber Alert case will not face charges

PRINCE’S LAKES, Ind.– Prince’s Lakes Police Chief Greg Southers says a father is not facing any charges in connection with an Amber Alert in January.

At the time of the Amber Alert, police say John Rader was in the process of losing custody of his children. However, authorities in Brown County had not actually talked to him at that point and no paperwork had been filed. Technically, he still had custody.

Additionally, the victim of the car theft he was accused of that night has refused to talk to police, so the prosecutor won’t file charges for that.

Rader and his wife officially lost custody of the children the next day in court, so he would be in violation if he had contact with them now.

Police say they’ve gotten a handful of tips that he’s back in the area, but since he is currently not facing any charges, they’re not looking for him.

Authorities say they still stand by their decision to pursue the Amber Alert out of concern for the children and given Rader’s long criminal history.

Rader was accused of kidnapping his two sons from the home where the boys lived with their grandparents, who are Rader’s parents. The boys lived with their grandparents because of their parents’ history with illegal drug use. The grandparents were in the process of gaining custody of the two boys when the abduction occurred.

Police originally said Rader planned to abduct his 6 and 10-year old sons and travel to Texas because extradition laws there would have made it easier for him to avoid authorities in Indiana. The boys’ mother, Christina Williams, may have planned to go along with the plan, according to Southers.

After the children were found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled, Williams was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to methamphetamine.