Expect freezing rain to bring an icy glaze this weekend

Posted 9:22 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57PM, January 13, 2017
Light freezing rain has coated roads south of Bloomington this evening.The good news is that this system is producing lighter amounts of precipitation than computer models predicted 24 hours ago. A large area of high pressure to our north has pushed drier air into the state and that has limited ice development.

The band of moisture is mainly moving east, with a slight northeastward pull. Light freezing rain is falling south of I-70 and Indianapolis roads remained dry through 9 p.m.  Expect roads in the city to receive a coating of ice by Midnight. Scattered showers, causing freezing rain, will be possible overnight through Saturday morning and up up to a .10″ of ice is expected.

Freezing rain will taper off and temperatures will nudge above freezing Saturday afternoon. A second, lighter round of freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Less than .05″ of ice is expected. Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. So all ice should melt by sunset.

This will not be a major ice storm.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for the weekend.

Light freezing rain is likely overnight.

The heaviest ice will accumulate south of I-70.

Freezing rain will continue Saturday morning.

Freezing rain tapers off around lunchtime.

Expect a slippery start to Saturday.

Freezing rain ends Saturday afternoon.

Another round of freezing rain is possible Saturday night.

Temperatures will be above average Sunday afternoon.

