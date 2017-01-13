× Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek to close Friday due to bridge erosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) says the Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek will close Friday due to erosion occurring along the east side of the bridge.

The bridge will reopen after it is replaced as part of the Central Avenue bridge replacement project.

During the closure the following detour route will be posted:

Southbound: Turn right to head west on East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive; turn left to head south on Delaware Street; turn right to head west on East Fall Creek Parkway South Drive, and continue onto Pennsylvania Street; turn left to head east 22nd Street; then turn right to continue heading south on Central Avenue.

Plans to replace the Central Avenue bridge began to move forward last year, and work is scheduled to begin in spring 2017.