Young and Donnelly celebrate victory as government recognizes ‘Hoosiers’ term for Indiana natives

Feel free to call yourself a Hoosier—the federal government will finally recognize it.

U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young said the Government Publishing Office has changed the designation of Indiana natives to “Hoosiers” in the new federal government style guide. Previously, the guide used the clunky term “Indianan.”

4 Fast Facts Federal government will finally use “Hoosiers” in reference to Indiana residents

Government has been using “Indianan”

Sen. Joe Donnelly, Sen. Dan Coats and then-Rep. Todd Young wrote letters requesting the change

Donnelly and Coats declared victory in a video posted on YouTube

Donnelly and former Sen. Dan Coats sent a letter later year to Michael Abramson, chairman of the Government Publishing Office’s Style Board, requesting the change. Young, then a representative in the U.S. House, also sent a letter.

The senators appeared together in a YouTube video announcing the change.

“We’ve come together to share some good news for our state,” Donnelly said in the video.

“This issue is not partisan nor has it dominated national political discourse, but it’s important to the people who we represent, and therefore it is important to us,” Young said.

“If you’ve ever had to correct somebody who has called you an Indianan, today’s the day to celebrate!” Donnelly said.

“I’m pleased the federal government has granted our request and will now call us what we call ourselves: Hoosiers. This is a welcome and long overdue change,” Donnelly said.

“We aren’t achieving world peace here, but it’s nice to be recognized by the federal government as Hoosiers. It’s not just a classic movie. It’s not just the nickname for IU athletics. It’s who we are,” Young said.

The Government Publishing Office is the federal government’s official printing office and is responsible for producing, publishing, distributing, and preserving information, products, and services in print and digital formats for all three branches of the federal government.