President Obama awards VP Biden with Presidential Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction during a surprise ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Obama paid tribute to Biden, praising him as an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

Obama joked the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” the two share.

Obama said his choice of Biden was the “best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.”

Obama listed the influences in Biden’s life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the “Biden heart.”

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Obama said his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.