Police investigate death of Purdue student on campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police are investigating a student’s death on the Purdue University campus, according to a Purdue news release.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Purdue University Police Department received a call of a male who reportedly had “passed out” on the first floor of Hillenbrand Hall.

When first responders arrived, the individual was pronounced dead. The individual has been preliminarily identified by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office, which is investigating the cause and manner of death.

We will update this story when more information is made available.