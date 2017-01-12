Police investigate death of Purdue student on campus

Posted 12:23 pm, January 12, 2017, by
File image

File image

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police are investigating a student’s death on the Purdue University campus, according to a Purdue news release.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Purdue University Police Department received a call of a male who reportedly had “passed out” on the first floor of Hillenbrand Hall.

When first responders arrived, the individual was pronounced dead. The individual has been preliminarily identified by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office, which is investigating the cause and manner of death.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s