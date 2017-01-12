Police find more than 200 marijuana plants in Indianapolis man’s basement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis man after they found a large marijuana grow operation in his basement.

Authorities concluded a lengthy investigation into suspected illegal narcotics trafficking in the 3300 block of Congress Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Officers received a complaint that marijuana was inside a specific residence. Police spoke with the homeowner, who allowed officers to search his home.

In the basement, police found 232 suspected marijuana plants as part of an operation that spanned three rooms with a hydroponic setup, including ten different light sets and sophisticated ventilation systems for each room.

Officers arrested David Minter, 57, and preliminarily charged him with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

