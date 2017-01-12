× Police appeal for public help in solving shooting death of 28-year-old Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are appealing for help in solving the death of a 28-year-old man last month.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016, IMPD officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 29th Street. Officers found Joshua Cobbs, 28, lying on the side of the street after suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Lead Homicide Detective Daniel Smith believes Cobbs trained in in martial arts and was returning from training at a gym when he was shot. However, investigators aren’t sure where Cobbs went for training. Smith released released a photo of Cobbs in hopes that someone recognizes him and can provide more information. Cobbs was wearing his hair in a short fade style when he was shot, police said.

Anyone with information should call Smith at 317.327.3749 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317.262.8477 (TIPS).