Murder trial begins for Indiana woman accused of killing 3-year-old

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A murder trial began on Thursday for a woman accused of killing a 3-year-old in Ripley County.

The investigation began in August 2015 after Jennifer Schooler called Batesville police and told them that her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son Bradyn Chadwell was unresponsive.

Chadwell was initially revived at the scene and taken to Margaret Mary Community Hospital; he was later flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital. Chadwell died on August 14, 2015.

The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said that Chadwell had multiple bruises on his head, leg, buttocks and arm; retinal hemorrhages; a subdural hematoma; a rib fracture; a finger fracture; and a thumb fracture.

It was later determined that Chadwell died from a head injury.

Schooler told investigators conflicting reports about how Chadwell died. Police interviewed her on August 17, and she allegedly admitted to spanking Chadwell with a wooden spoon while holding onto his arm. She told police that she then pushed or shoved him into a coffee table, and that’s how he hit his head.

Schooler was formally charged with the following two felonies: aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent causing death.

Schooler faces a maximum sentence of 65 years.