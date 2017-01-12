IMPD arrests man accused of exposing himself at Circle Centre Mall

Posted 11:17 am, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 12, 2017
Christopher Brown

Christopher Brown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of flashing women at Circle Centre Mall on multiple occasions.

Police first responded to a report of a man exposing himself at Circle Centre Mall on Sunday, January 8. Two employees at Forever 21 told police that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Christopher Brown, entered the store on several occasions, lifted his jacket, and exposed his penis to them.

The employees contacted mall security and he was escorted to the security office.

Brown told police that he never exposed himself, but he always left his zipper down and his underwear unbuttoned.

Police arrested Brown, and he was transported to the Marion County Jail; he’s been charged with public nudity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s