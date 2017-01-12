Falling temperatures; Tracking ice for Friday night

At 11:00am Friday a cold front is passing through central Indiana. Ahead of the front, temperatures have held steady in the lower to middle 60°s. Behind the front, temperatures have dropped in to the 30°s.

The front has a punch to it. The temperature at the CBS4 studio dropped 15° in just 40-minutes. We went from 62° at 7:22am to 47° at 10:27am and we are at 39° at 11:34am.

Temperatures should hold relatively steady for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures should be in the 30°s to 40°s by 5pm.

Overnight we should drop in to the middle 20°s, which may allow for some of the water – from today’s rain – to re-freeze early Friday morning. Watch out for a few slick spots on your way to work!

TRACKING FREEZING RAIN

Eyes are pointed towards Friday night in to Saturday morning. Temperatures will out get in to the mid-30°s Friday afternoon. As the sun sets, temperatures will drop below freezing.

At the same time, rain is expected to start moving in to central Indiana. It should start as a little bit of sleet before changing over to rain. Since temperatures at the surface will be at or below freezing, the rain will be “freezing rain”, freezing on contact with exposed surfaces.

A 31-computer model average suggests 0.13″ of freezing rain in Indianapolis through Saturday morning.

The graph above shows four of the various computer models we use to forecast. The rain of the 31-computer models looked at goes from 0″ to 0.28″.

The exact location of where freezing rain will fall, and amounts, is still being worked out. Know that the potential does exist for some ice accumulation.

Also keep a close eye on the forecast if you have travel plans taking you west through Illinois towards St. Louis. Winter Storm Watches have been issued and the St. Louis metro is expecting a quarter to half inch of ice Friday through Saturday.

WARMING UP

We get back to the 50°s to near 60° early next week with another chance for thunderstorms. Long range data suggests 2″ to 4″ of rain could fall over the next 10-15 days.