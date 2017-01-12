CVS announces cheaper generic version of the Epi-Pen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - CVS announced Thursday it will offer a new generic version of the Epi-Pen for a much cheaper price.

CVS stores nationwide are now carrying Adrenaclick's generic version of its epinephrine shot. The lifesaving device comes in a two-pack and costs $109.99-- compared to the prices of more than $600 for a two-pack of Epi-Pens.

“I was excited. It’s nice to know we have an option that’s a lot less expensive," said Lexi Henegar, who has two children with severe food allergies. "I do want to talk to our doctor and find out how that pen works and how it’s different, because I don’t want to fumbling when we need it.”

The device is very similar to the conventional Epi-Pen. It comes in a two pack, but does not include a training pen like the brand-name product.

Also, CVS' new generic option has two caps a person must pull off before the epinephrine will inject, compared to one with the original product.