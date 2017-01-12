Bloomington strikes deal to buy strip club property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The City of Bloomington has reached an agreement to pay $800,000 for a property that houses the city's only strip club.

The City's redevelopment commission reached the deal Thursday with the property owners. The property is on South Walnut Street, next to the future site of Switchyard Park, a big public park the city is starting to develop this year.

Night Moves, the only gentlemen's club in Bloomington, has sat on the property for decades. Owner Rodney Domer told CBS4 he knew this was coming, but does not want to shut down his business.

"We have a lot of employees that have worked for us for 15 plus years and we wouldn’t want to kick them to the curb," Domer said.

Domer has what's called a Right of Refusal, meaning he can match the $800,000 offer and buy the property himself. He has only 15 days to do that, though.

"We are going to contact the city and see if they will work with us on a relocation to a decent spot and if not, then we’re going to have to sit down and decide whether to buy it," Domer said.

The city already bought the property next door, which used to house restaurant Wee Willie's. That will become the Walnut Street entrance to Switchyard Park.

"It’s a big, exciting new park development so ... we want to try to see (that) what happens around it will also enhance the experience for everybody," Mayor John Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the money to buy the property will come from Tax Increment Financing dollars. If Domer decides not to counter, there will still be an environmental study conducted and closing on the property could take another 30 days.

"It is a little odd, the (redevelopment commission) I don’t think planned to become the owner of a night club like this, but we bought the property, not the business," Hamilton said.