× Authorities working to determine if bones found on east side are human

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say bones were found near a residence on the east side, and are investigating whether or not they belong to a human.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue, near East 21st Street and North Emerson Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.

Police said it appears that bones were found, but will not know if they are human until further examination by the coroner.

A neighbor told CBS4 the house in question has been vacant since September and contractors have been over to do work. The contractors contacted the neighbor and showed him a picture. The neighbor told them to call police right away.

No other details were immediately released. This story is developing.