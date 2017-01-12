× A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday night

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7pm Friday until 11pm Saturday. Rain will mix with and change to freezing rain and sleet after sunset. Expect roads to receive a coating of ice by 9pm. Freezing rain will continue overnight through Saturday morning. Temperatures will nudge above freezing Saturday afternoon and more freezing rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A strong front moved across the state Thursday and temperatures fell from the 60s to the 40s.

Colder air has moved into central Indiana on strong northwest winds.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Friday will begin with partly cloudy skies.

Light freezing rain will develop south of I-70 by 9pm Friday.

Freezing rain will cover southern Indiana by Midnight.

Freezing rain will continue overnight.

Freezing rain will taper off Saturday morning but roads will remain icy.

A coating of ice is likely to start the weekend.