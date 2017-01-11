Woman found guilty of murder, attempted murder in connection with southwest side shooting

Posted 8:59 pm, January 11, 2017
Rebecca Lawson

Rebecca Lawson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was found guilty of murder and attempted murder Wednesday.

The ruling was in connection with a southwest side shooting that killed 35-year-old man Patrick Brown and wounded 38-year-old Cecilia Land.

It happened in the 3400 block of South Lynhurst Drive around 8:45 p.m. in Feb. of 2016.

Police say Rebecca Lawson called 911 and peacefully surrendered to officers after the shooting. Lawson was later formally charged with murder and attempted murder.

Lawson’s sentencing is set for Feb. 8, 2017.

