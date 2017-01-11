× Drivers encounter slick roads around central Indiana Wednesday morning

Hamilton County issued a yellow Travel Advisory due to hazardous road conditions as drivers around central Indiana encountered icy spots Wednesday morning.

According to Hamilton County Emergency Management, temperatures dropped overnight to create moisture on the roads, leading to refreezing and black ice. The agency said the advisory affects unincorporated roads, which are located outside cities and towns, and maintained by Hamilton County.

Officials said drivers should reduce their speed and give themselves extra time to get to work or school.

Similar incidents played out around central Indiana Wednesday morning. Officials in Boone County reported slick roads and multiple crashes. In Hendricks County, dispatchers said there were a number of slide offs attributed to slick roads in the area. Officials in Hancock County also initiated a yellow Travel Advisory.

One person was hurt after single-car crash at 2550 Minnesota Street on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. A car crashed into a pole, sending the driver to the hospital with a cut on his head. The road was described as a “sheet of ice” in that area.

Investigators were also called to a crash in the area around Lynhurst Road near 8 Second Saloon, where a vehicle crashed into a light pole. The driver wasn’t hurt, but icy conditions were a factor.

Earlier Wednesday morning, an IMPD officer was slightly injured after his squad car spun out on an interstate overpass and hit a guardrail. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Township Line Road near I-465 on the west side. An ice-covered road was a contributing factor in the crash.