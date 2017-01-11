× Suspect in custody after bank robbery, police pursuit in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a bank robbery suspect was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit.

Authorities say the Main Source Bank branch on Presidential Way in Edinburgh was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The suspect fled the area in a red Camaro.

Around 20 police vehicles were involved in the high-speed pursuit on I-65. As the suspect neared Marion County, officers were told to not join the pursuit and block roads where possible instead.

The suspect left the interstate at Raymond Street and went west on Spann Avenue before being taken into custody near State Avenue and Shelby Street.

Police said the suspect was alert and conscious while being taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.