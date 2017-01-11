× Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Westfield man

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Police in Westfield are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who may be in danger. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Phillip Gangwer, 73, is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds with balding gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in Westfield, which is about 31 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. Gangwer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a red 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana plate HN895.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.