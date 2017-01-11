UPDATE: I-465 northbound reopens after repair work

Police search for person who killed Indianapolis man, dumped remains near I-465 and US 31

Posted 3:32 pm, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, January 11, 2017
Joseph Capps

Joseph Capps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for the person who murdered an Indianapolis man and dumped his remains on the south side of Indianapolis at I-465 and US 31.

Police began their investigation in October 2016 after receiving a report of skeletal remains in the woods near the I-465 exit ramp at US 31.

The coroner later identified the skeletal remains as Joseph Capps, 23. The coroner said his cause of death was blunt force traumatic injury to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to a felony arrest.

If you have information about Capps’ death, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s