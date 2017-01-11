Police: Plainfield man tries to kill mom by setting house on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind.- Investigators say 25-year-old Caleb Cain tried to kill his own mom by burning down her house.

“We have different, interesting cases that occur here in Plainfield every day but this is the first time I’ve seen one like this personally,” said Plainfield Police Detective Brian Bugler.

Authorities say Cain showed up at his mother’s house in the early morning hours of December 28, doused her front door with gasoline and even sprayed WD-40 all over the windows, hoping it would fuel the fire. They say while his mother was the only intended target, there happened to be four other people inside the home when this happened. Luckily, those people were able to put out the fire before it spread and then called the fire department.

None of the witnesses wanted to go on camera, but did say Cain made a mistake and really isn’t a bad person. They think he had second thoughts about it once he set the fire.

After he was arrested, authorities say Cain admitted to setting the fire and trying to kill his mom. Court documents reveal Cain apparently has a long-standing hatred of his mother, stemming from childhood issues and her support of Donald Trump.

“[We’re] very lucky that nobody was injured in this case,” said Bugler, “fire could have spread to other houses, injured other folks, or obviously the people who were in this house in particular as well.”

Cain is now facing charges of arson and attempted murder. He is currently locked up at the Hendricks County Jail.