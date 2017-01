× One person dead after crash; ramp of southbound I-69 to State Road 37 closed

FISHERS, Ind. – One person died after a crash on I-69 Wednesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on I-69 southbound near State Road 37/116th Street.

The ramp of southbound I-69 near State Road 37/116th Street is closed and drivers should seek alternate routes near mile 205.8.