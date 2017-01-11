Indy Tacos serves up affordable, authentic Mexican cuisine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you need to sum up Indy Tacos, just think of friendly people cooking up authentic Mexican food.

The South Broad Ripple spot is popular with Indy Yelpers because the restaurant, 2196 E. 54th St., Indianapolis, satisfies your taste buds and wallet.

“It is the real concept of Mexican tacos here in Indianapolis,” said Francisco Campos with Indy Tacos.

4 Things You Need to Know Yelpers love the chunky guacamole that is made to order. The flavor and texture are so well balanced it has some claiming it’s the best in Indianapolis.

Yelpers rave about the budget-friendly prices. For the price of $2-3, you get the same size taco that is often sold at other establishments for $3-4.

In addition to standard meat fillings like chicken and steak, Indy Tacos also prepares El Pastor, a dish developed in Central Mexico thought to be inspired by shawarma meat prep.

Yelpers go loco for the elotes. This Mexican street food staple takes Indiana corn on the cob to a whole new level by smothering it with mayo and cheese and topping it off with chili powder.

Campos has been cooking for 24 years and says he loves what he does. The chef prepares real Mexican tacos, which means fewer toppings and more focus on the meat. When customers enter Indy Tacos, they’re not looking for frills.

“We use the real corn tortillas,” Campos said. “It is so fresh!”

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Yelpers “go loco” for the chunky guacamole and the elotes. They keep coming back for the authentic tacos.

“Real Mexican tacos are not topped with cheddar cheese. They are a little smaller, topped with cilantro,” Smith said. “These tacos are wrapped in tinfoil to hold all the ingredients inside. It is true and authentic.”

The restaurant takes Indiana corn on the cob to an entirely new level.

“It is topped with mayo and queso fresco here,” Smith said. “They use spices and you eat it right on the corn on the cob. It is a guilty pleasure.”

Smith said Yelpers love the value—tacos start at just $2. The option to carry out at the casual dining spot in So-Bro is popular in online reviews as well.

