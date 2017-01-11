UPDATE: I-465 northbound reopens after repair work

Indianapolis woman to be featured in ‘Undercover Boss’

Posted 12:37 pm, January 11, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A local woman is set to appear on CBS' "Undercover Boss" tonight.

Danielle Martin is a single mother of five-- the youngest being 3 years old. Her husband passed away five years ago.

She works as field tech support with AdvantaClean, an Indianapolis-area company specializing in light environmental services for homes and businesses. She was chosen to “train” Jeff Dudan, the Founder/CEO of AdvantaClean for a day.

In the show, Dudan will leave his corner office to work out in the field, anonymously, among his employees. He'll be using the name "Dusty."

Tune in to see Martin show him how to clean out a home after a pipe purse, leaving eight feet of water in the residence.

"Dusty" will find out what Martin is doing to provide for her five children, and the unbelievable challenges she faces daily.

The episode will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS4.

