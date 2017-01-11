× Ice-covered roadway blamed for crash that injures IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer responding to an emergency call was slightly injured when his squad car spun out on a slick interstate overpass and struck a guardrail on the city’s west side Wednesday.

The accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Township Line Rd. where it crosses over I-465 on the west side. The unidentified officer was traveling southbound on Township Line with his squad car lights and siren on when the crash occurred, according to authorities on the scene. He was en route to a resisting arrest call for assistance.

The officer was transported to Methodist Hospital with a cut on his head and a leg injury. The slick roadway is believed to have caused the accident.