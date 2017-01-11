465 northbound on west side, Rockville Road bridge closed indefinitely after crash

Ice-covered roadway blamed for crash that injures IMPD officer

Posted 3:07 am, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:08AM, January 11, 2017
officer-crash-township-line-rd

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer responding to an emergency call was slightly injured when his squad car spun out on a slick interstate overpass and struck a guardrail on the city’s west side Wednesday.

The accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Township Line Rd. where it crosses over I-465 on the west side. The unidentified officer was traveling southbound on Township Line with his squad car lights and siren on when the crash occurred, according to authorities on the scene. He was en route to a resisting arrest call for assistance.

The officer was transported to Methodist Hospital with a cut on his head and a leg injury. The slick roadway is believed to have caused the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s