I-465 northbound reopens on west side after 'major progress' on repairs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – I-465 northbound reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash damaged the Rockville Road bridge over I-465.

The bridge is also open to traffic, Nate Riggs with INDOT said crews have made “major progress” in terms of repairs overnight.

“Crews have been working very, very hard all night, fighting the weather last night, the cold this morning, but that hasn’t slowed them down or stopped them,” Riggs said. “We’ve got all four girders removed from the structure, those four damaged girders that were hit yesterday, all of them were removed.”

Riggs said crews finished up cleaning up the area.

According to Indiana State Police, a car-crushing machine on the back of a semi experienced a mechanical failure that caused the machine to raise and slam into the bridge. The impact pushed up the pavement on Rockville Road and dropped concrete onto cars below.

One driver was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after debris crashed through the windshield of her car.

INDOT crews had to tear out the damaged part of the bridge and replace four load-bearing support beams. State police said repair work was proceeding smoothly for the most part, although two drivers went around the barricades overnight, and one car crashed into the back of a repair truck. The drivers were arrested on DUI charges, police said.

“I just checked in with our partners at INDOT, and they are very confident that this is going well so far. Once they get the bridge demolished, and engineers determine it’s safe to get traffic moving through there, then we’re gonna do that,” said Sgt. John Perrine.