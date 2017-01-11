× Hogsett expected to name next IMPD chief Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to announce his choice for chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor scheduled a 12 p.m. news conference regarding the position. In an update Tuesday, Hogsett said he was continuing his interviews with applicants.

Chief Troy Riggs announced in December that he was stepping down from the position. Before serving as police chief, Riggs also served as public safety director.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham has served as interim police chief.