× Dense fog, heavy rain and gusty winds

Dense fog has limited visibility across the region today and will continue tonight.Temps will rise Wednesday evening as a warm front lifts north of the state. Gusty winds are likely during the evening with rain and a chance for t-storms. Rain will continue through Thursday morning and a cold front will move across the state Thursday afternoon. Prior to the frontal passage highs will range near 60 degrees but temperatures will fall late in the day. Much colder air will settle in for Friday and for the weekend. Along with the colder air, we’ll have chances for freezing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a wet Thursday morning.

Rain will continue through lunchtime Thursday.

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall during the day.

Colder air moves in later this week.

We’ll have a chance for freezing rain and sleet to mix with rain Friday.

We’ll have a chance for freezing rain and sleet to mix with rain Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for freezing rain and sleet to mix with rain Sunday.

Rain will continue through Monday.

Heavy rain is likely over the next several days.