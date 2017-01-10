× Sen. Kenley goes to hospital after feeling dizzy in Statehouse office

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the most influential members of the Indiana Senate has gone to the hospital after becoming dizzy in his office.

The state Senate’s leader says Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley was alert when he left the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Senate President Pro Tem David Long says Kenley went to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” He says Kenley was feeling better and walked on his own power into the hospital.

The 71-year-old Noblesville Republican has been in the Senate since 1992. As Appropriations Committee chairman, he has a hand in nearly all money-related matters before the Legislature.

Long released the following statement about Kenley’s health situation Tuesday afternoon:

“Senator Kenley felt some dizziness this morning in his office. Out of an abundance of caution he went to the hospital. At the time he left the Statehouse, he was alert and feeling much better. It’s my understanding that he walked himself into the hospital. I look forward to talking to Luke later today.”