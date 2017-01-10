465 northbound on west side, Rockville Road bridge closed indefinitely after crash

Report: Carl Edwards retiring from NASCAR

Posted 1:13 pm, January 10, 2017
Carl Edwards, driver of the #19 ARRIS Toyota, is introduced during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 on November 20, 2016. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Carl Edwards, driver of the #19 ARRIS Toyota, is introduced during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 on November 20, 2016. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is retiring.

Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a pair of news conferences Wednesday in which Edwards is expected to announce he is giving up the sport immediately. The two people spoke to AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and Edwards have not announced the move.

Edwards informed team owner Joe Gibbs right before Christmas that he no longer wanted to compete, the people told AP.

The second news conference is to announce that reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez will replace Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota.

Fox Sports first reported Edwards’ decision.

