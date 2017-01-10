× Plainfield Correctional Facility increasing security to catch more suspects attempting to traffick drugs with inmates

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – In just the past month, four people have been arrested for trying to sneak drugs and other illegal items into the Plainfield Correctional Facility. Now, officials are increasing security to stop this from happening again and catch others who try to traffick with the inmates.

“It is a prison, it is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” says Raymond Kinison of the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Officials say the high security is not stopping people from trying to sneak illegal items into the Plainfield Correctional facility.

“It doesn’t matter how many people you have, they are going to find a way to get the stuff that they want,” said Kinison.

Police arrested four people in the last month in two different instances. Both times, the suspects drove right onto the grounds and tried to toss packages filled with drugs and other illegal items over the fence, some landed within reach of inmates.

“The area that the stuff happened to land in is an area where there are offenders that move through that area. There are people there watching the inmates but when you are moving 40 to 50 guys at a time or more, they can do things to distract you,” said Kinison.

This is not the first time that officials have caught people throwing drugs, cell phones, and contraband over the fence. Officials say that is happens at least once a month.

“It is one of those things that we battle on a daily basis, they try to get in and we try to keep it out,” said Kinison.

It is just one of the reasons that prison officials are making new security changes to stop trafficking.

“They thought that they were going to be able to continue to do that and did not realize that some changes had been made. Now, they are now finding out that it is not as easy as they thought it would be,” said Kinison.

Officials are working to find out which inmates were communicating with the suspects to drop off the drugs, check if any guards were involved, and will continue to closely monitor the inside and the outside of the prison.