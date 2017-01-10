Nike takes the wraps off signature shoe for Pacers star Paul George, the PG1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Without a doubt, Paul George has raised his national profile.

He was the cover athlete for the NBA 2K17 video game, and now the Indiana Pacers star has his own signature shoe from Nike.

The shoe company showed off the “PG1” this week, just in time for the Pacers’ road trip to London, where they’ll square off against the Denver Nuggets at the O2 Arena.

He’s Nike Basketball’s fourth active signature athlete and the 21st athlete to receive a signature Nike shoe. The company didn’t offer a release date but said the PG1 would retail at $110.

Here are some of the shoe’s features:

Forefoot strap with Flywire technology loop system provides adaptive support

Zoom Air unit under the forefoot and plush sockliner provide responsive cushioning

Full-bootie construction delivers a snug, 1-to-1 fit

Multidirectional scale-inspired blade traction provides ultimate court grip

George collaborated with designer Tony Hardman, who started working on the design nearly two years ago. It includes fish scale paneling and a “bobber-inspired” lacelock influenced by George’s fondness for fishing.

The shoe’s launch “2K colorway” features a unique sockliner with an image of George. It’s a tie-in with the NBA 2K17 video game.

George will debut the shoe during Thursday’s game in London.

#PG1 🙏🏾 A photo posted by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:55am PST