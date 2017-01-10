× Man sentenced to 45 years for fatal 2015 house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man received his sentence Tuesday for his role in a fire that killed another man in October 2015.

Jean Claude Brown, 27, was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Ralph Chew died in the fire on October 22, 2016.

Investigators say Brown intentionally set fire to the home in the 3600 block of East New York Street after being told he was no longer welcome at the residence. Brown was captured on surveillance video at a nearby gas station filling a bottle with fuel and then walking in the direction of the house where the fire occurred.

According to the autopsy, Chew’s death was caused by smoke inhalation and burns. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. One other individual escaped the fire.