× Free legal advice available by phone Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Need some legal advice?

You can get some for free Tuesday, thanks to the Indianapolis Bar Association.

The group is offering its free Legal Line from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The legal advice call-in service lets you ask an attorney questions without a fee and with no further obligation.

The attorneys on the other end of the line work in law firms, agencies and organizations around Indianapolis and donate their time to offer the free consultation. They can address several topics, including divorce, child custody, child support, landlord issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more.

All calls are confidential.

The number to call is 317-269-2000 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The group will offer another free consultation on Tuesday, Feb. 14.