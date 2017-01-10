× Crash leaves debris on interstate, shuts down I-465 northbound near Rockville Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers on the west side of Indianapolis are encountering major headaches Tuesday morning.

All lanes of I-465 northbound were closed at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.

INDOT said a semi truck struck the U.S. 36/Rockville Road bridge, leaving debris from the bridge all over the road. A bridge inspector was en route to the scene.

Indiana State Police said drivers should expect major delays.

This is a developing story.