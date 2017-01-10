Check out these alternate routes you can take after I-465 closure on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The northbound lanes of I-465 have been closed from between I-70 and 10th Street after a semi carrying large equipment crashed into an overpass at Rockville Road/ U.S. 36 on the west side.

The closure is expected to last several days and Rockville Road/ U.S. 36 will remain closed until further notice, causing motorists to seek alternate routes. During these closures and repairs, traffic will be significantly affected, especially during peak morning and evening traffic periods.

Northbound traffic on I-465 is being detoured at Exit 9, where motorist must exit to either eastbound or westbound Interstate 70. Below are some alternate routes that can be taken by motorists.

If you’re on eastbound I-70 on the west side, or I-465 N on the southwest side and your goal is to get to the northwest side of Indy, then your detour would be to go eastbound on I-70 to Holt Road, north on Holt to 10 th Street, west on 10 th to northbound I-465. That will bypass the closures at the Washington Street exit and Rockville Road exit on 465.

Street, west on 10 to northbound I-465. That will bypass the closures at the Washington Street exit and Rockville Road exit on 465. If you’re on eastbound I-70 on the west side, and your goal is to get to the northeast side of Indy, then your detour would be to take eastbound I-70 across the city, through the downtown split to I-465 on the east side, and then head north.

If you want to avoid downtown altogether, you could also detour south on I-465 and do the whole loop on the south side of the city, but that’s going completely out of the way.

INDOT is displaying messages on signs to help route interstate traffic around the closure.

Traffic that is displaced is expected to increase congestion on other routes, including I-465 on the east side and I-65 and I-70. Other west-side I-465 interchanges and routes into and out of Indianapolis are also expected to see increased traffic, including I-74, U.S. 136/Crawfordsville Road, 10th Street, U.S. 40/West Washington Street, Sam Jones Expressway, as well as north-south roads connecting to these corridors.

Southbound I-465 remains open to traffic, except the left lane and the shoulder. U.S. 36/Rockville Road ramps entering and exiting I-465 southbound west of the bridge also remain open.