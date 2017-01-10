Blackmon reaches 1,000 but Hoosiers lose to Maryland

465 northbound on west side, Rockville Road bridge closed indefinitely after crash

Posted 11:26 pm, January 10, 2017, by
BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 28: James Blackmon Jr. #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers walks across the court in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on December 28, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A last-second three pointer from Robert Johnson fell short as Indiana lost at Maryland 75-72 in the Hoosiers first road game in Big Ten play this year.

James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3 Big Ten) with 22 points on the night. With a made three pointer in the second half, Blackmon became the 50th player in IU history to score 1,000 points in his career.

Four Maryland players scored in double figures, led by junior guard Melo Trimble with 18.

The Hoosiers return home for a noon matchup against Rutgers Saturday, January 15. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

