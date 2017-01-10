465 northbound on west side, Rockville Road bridge closed indefinitely after crash

Autopsy: Former Lawrence North basketball star took her own life at Northwestern

Posted 5:33 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:39PM, January 10, 2017
jordan-hankins-1

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Cook County medical examiner says Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins committed suicide in her dorm room earlier this week.

The office released the results of an autopsy on Tuesday, a day after the body of the 19-year-old Hankins was found.

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. She averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season.

Coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a “remarkably dynamic young woman.” Because of the tragedy, Northwestern’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.

If you’re contemplating suicide or know someone who might be, there is a 24-hour hotline staffed 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The number is 1-800-273-8225 (TALK).

