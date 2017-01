× Arsenal Tech on lockdown as police investigate report of shots fired on 10th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say Arsenal Technical High School is on lockdown after a report of shots fired in the area.

The school is located at 1500 East Michigan Street, on the city’s near east side. The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of East 10th Street.

Police have not released any further details. This story is developing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 911.