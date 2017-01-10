Wet, windy Tuesday followed by daily precipitation chances through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in for a very unsettled stretch of weather with daily precipitation chances through the weekend. Today will be mild, WINDY and WET. High temperatures will be near 50 this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is posted for most of central Indiana today until 8 p.m. for winds gusting up to 45 mph today.

Rain will become more widespread as the afternoon wears on. It will be a wet and windy 5 p.m. drive!

Rain will come to an end by 11 p.m. Some patchy fog may develop overnight and impact the Wednesday AM drive. We'll be dry through the lunch hour on Wednesday. After 3 p.m. it'll be fair game for showers to move up from the south. That rain will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day, but temperatures will start crashing down later Thursday night and Friday.

Through Thursday night we'll pick up about 1" of rain--but we'll add to it through the weekend with daily precipitations continuing.

On Friday and Saturday we could even see a wintry mix develop at times with temperatures in the 30s. We'll fine tune that forecast as it nears. Temperatures get back in the 40s and 50s Sunday into Monday with more rain in the forecast.