A daily chance for rain through the weekend

Posted 4:03 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, January 10, 2017
6-day-qpf

Central Indiana will have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.We had a wet, windy Tuesday and we’ll stay with rain and highs in the 50s on Wednesday. The day will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine but rain is likely after midday and will continue through Thursday. A cold front will move across the state Thursday afternoon. Prior to the frontal passage highs will range near 60 degrees but temperatures will fall late in the day. Much colder air will settle in for Friday and for the weekend. Along with the colder air, we’ll have chances for freezing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

wttv-default

A Wind Advisory continues through 10pm Tuesday.

wind-gusts-5-line2

Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour were common on Tuesday.

rpm

Wednesday will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

rpm1

Rain develops Wednesday afternoon.

rpm2

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

rpm3

Rain will continue through lunchtime Thursday.

rpm4

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon.

first-frost-1

Colder temperatures will give chances for freezing rain and sleet later this week.

regional-front-map1

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Friday.

regional-front-map2

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Saturday.

regional-front-map3

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Sunday.

regional-front-map4

Temperatures will fall Monday.

Up to and inch and a half of rain is possible this week.

