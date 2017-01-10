× A daily chance for rain through the weekend

Central Indiana will have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.We had a wet, windy Tuesday and we’ll stay with rain and highs in the 50s on Wednesday. The day will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine but rain is likely after midday and will continue through Thursday. A cold front will move across the state Thursday afternoon. Prior to the frontal passage highs will range near 60 degrees but temperatures will fall late in the day. Much colder air will settle in for Friday and for the weekend. Along with the colder air, we’ll have chances for freezing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A Wind Advisory continues through 10pm Tuesday.

Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour were common on Tuesday.

Wednesday will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain develops Wednesday afternoon.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

Rain will continue through lunchtime Thursday.

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon.

Colder temperatures will give chances for freezing rain and sleet later this week.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Friday.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Saturday.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible Sunday.

Temperatures will fall Monday.

Up to and inch and a half of rain is possible this week.