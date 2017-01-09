× We get near 60 this week but the warmth will be accompanied with wet weather

Today will be uneventful. You won’t need the umbrella, but after today they’ll get a work out with daily rain chances from Tuesday right on through the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal today with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Rain arrives in Central Indiana in time for the AM drive on Tuesday. With temperatures expected to rise overnight, this will fall all in the form of rain. Showers will become more widespread into Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have more dry time than wet on Wednesday, but another surge of moisture rolls in for Thursday. It will also be MILD for January standards. Highs will get near 60 by Thursday.

We will carry daily rain chances through the weekend. But through Friday morning most of us will pick up 1″+.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures fall back to the mid-30s which may create some ice concerns. Stay tuned for updates on that as it gets closer.